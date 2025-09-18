When is Malayalam sensation 'Lokah' coming to OTT?

Per a report by OTTplay, Lokah Chapter 1 will follow a four-week window on Netflix . This means the film could start streaming on September 26, 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or the streamer about this potential release date. "The team is apparently still weighing its options," added OTTplay's report. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi apart from its original Malayalam version.

Market performance

Performance of other language versions

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Lokah Chapter 1 have reportedly contributed between ₹20cr-₹22cr to the film's overall earnings. However, the Hindi version has not performed well at all, with netizens criticizing its subpar dubbing quality. Despite this, the film continues to do well overall, with specific success in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu markets. The movie also stars Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, among others, with cameos by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan.