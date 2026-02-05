Why 'Lakshmi-Lawrence Kadhal' is yet to get a release
Entertainment
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the movie "Lakshmi-Lawrence Kadhal," saying it could stir up public unrest and harm social harmony.
The filmmakers took the issue to the Madras High Court, but the CBFC stood by its decision, arguing that the film's portrayal of certain communities was too negative.
CBFC's stand and next steps
CBFC says their call is about protecting society and follows rules under the Cinematograph Act.
Both sides are now gearing up for a legal face-off in court on February 11, where they'll argue whether or not the film should be allowed to release.