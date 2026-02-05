Why 'Lakshmi-Lawrence Kadhal' is yet to get a release Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the movie "Lakshmi-Lawrence Kadhal," saying it could stir up public unrest and harm social harmony.

The filmmakers took the issue to the Madras High Court, but the CBFC stood by its decision, arguing that the film's portrayal of certain communities was too negative.