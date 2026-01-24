Why Rrahul Sudhir has been missing from TV shows

Rrahul Sudhir, known for hit TV and web roles, hasn't been seen on television since mid-2024 (around July 2024). Addressing rumors, he shared, "People assume I have stepped away from television to pursue something else," but that's not the case—he's just waiting for something that excites him.

Quick recap: His journey so far Starting with Gulmohar Grand (year not specified in source), Sudhir made his mark in web series like Twisted and All About Section 377 before leading popular shows such as Rajaa Betaa and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Most recently, he played Eklavya in Dabangii and appeared in Honeymoon Suite Room No. 911 and Angithee 3.

What's next for him? Right now, Sudhir is holding out for the right TV project rather than jumping into anything.

