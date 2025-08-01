Wish come true: Pooja Chopra meets Dalai Lama
Actor Pooja Chopra finally met the Dalai Lama—a dream she's had since watching Seven Years in Tibet.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she called it "a wish come true," reflecting on how the meeting happened unexpectedly during a family trip to Leh-Ladakh.
The unexpected turn of events
While visiting Leh-Ladakh, Pooja connected with some monks who encouraged her to meet the Dalai Lama.
They linked her up with his security head, and she got word about the meeting just a day before—making the whole experience feel even more special.
Dalai Lama's recent announcement and its significance
Her meeting happened right as the Dalai Lama turned 90 and made headlines by announcing that his next reincarnation will be recognized by India's Gaden Phodrang Trust—not Beijing.
This move pushes back against China's attempts to control Tibetan spiritual traditions and highlights ongoing tensions over Tibetan autonomy.