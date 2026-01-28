'Wonder Man' series now streaming in India
Marvel's new series Wonder Man just dropped in India, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams—a stuntman-turned-superhero with ionic powers.
The eight-episode show, co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, puts a fun, satirical spin on Hollywood as Williams chases fame.
Where to watch?
You can stream Wonder Man only on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India, with both English and Hindi options. It began streaming there on January 28, 2026. (No source-confirmed Disney+ global release date provided.)
All episodes are out now for binge-watching and run between 23 to 40 minutes each.
What are people saying?
Critics are loving it—Wonder Man has scored a strong 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics especially praise the witty dynamic between Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, plus the show's fresh take that keeps superhero fatigue at bay.