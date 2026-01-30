Wynton Marsalis to step down as Jazz at Lincoln Center leader Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Wynton Marsalis is wrapping up his nearly 40-year run as the artistic and managing director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

He'll stay on through the 2026-27 season, then shift to an advisory role through June 2028 while continuing to serve on JALC's board in perpetuity.

The board will soon pick his successor and also replace executive director Greg Scholl, who leaves in June 2026.