Ye aka Kanye West to make his India debut?
What's the story
Global music sensation and 24-time Grammy Award winner, Ye (Kanye West), is reportedly gearing up for his first-ever live performance in India. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the concert is scheduled for April 2026. This event will be a landmark moment for Indian fans and the country's live music scene. However, details about the dates, locations, and venues are yet to be disclosed.
Past visits
Ye's India visit: A blend of spirituality and fashion
While this will be his first performance in India, Ye is no stranger to the country. In 2009, he reportedly visited India for spiritual reasons and spent time at an ashram. He returned in 2012 to Mumbai for his women's fashion brand and stayed at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Meanwhile, the report also states that this event will further solidify India's position as a growing hub for international live music.
Musical legacy
Ye's musical journey: A look at his iconic tracks
Ye is one of the most revered names in hip-hop, with several of his songs like Stronger, Gold Digger, Good Life, and Ultralight Beam still enjoying worldwide popularity. His music has influenced various genres including hip-hop, gospel, and experimental. Some of these songs are likely to be part of his live setlist during the India concert.