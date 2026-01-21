Ye aka Kanye West to make his India debut?

Past visits

Ye's India visit: A blend of spirituality and fashion

While this will be his first performance in India, Ye is no stranger to the country. In 2009, he reportedly visited India for spiritual reasons and spent time at an ashram. He returned in 2012 to Mumbai for his women's fashion brand and stayed at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Meanwhile, the report also states that this event will further solidify India's position as a growing hub for international live music.