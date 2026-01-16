'Saw Gen Z audience...': Honey Singh apologizes for his remarks
What's the story
Rapper Honey Singh has publicly apologised following backlash over inappropriate remarks made at Nanku and Karun's Delhi concert earlier this week. The remarks, which went viral online, drew criticism from netizens who deemed them offensive. Singh posted an Instagram video on Thursday, clarifying his intent and expressing regret.
Apology details
Singh explained his intent behind the controversial remarks
In the video, Singh said he attended the concert as a guest and addressed the Gen Z crowd after recent interactions with medical professionals. He explained that talks with gynaecologists and sexologists inspired him to mention safe s*x, but his words upset some people. "When I went on the show, I saw the Gen Z audience and thought I'd give them a message in their language, to not have unprotected s*x and use condoms."
Future commitment
Singh assured fans of more mindful communication in future
Realising that his words had offended many, Singh apologized. "But many were very offended by that language. I apologise to all who felt bad at what I said." "I didn't intend to hurt anyone. Humans make errors. I'll try not to repeat my mistake." "I'll make sure to comment, keeping in mind to whom I'm talking and how I say it."
Controversy
Singh's controversial remarks and public reaction
The controversy stems from a clip recorded at the Delhi concert, where Singh was heard saying, "B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein (The cold in Delhi! It's fun to have s*x in the car in this weather)." "Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein (So, have s*x in the car in Delhi's cold)." "Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!" The video drew sharp reactions online.