Malayalam director Belraj Kalarickal dies at 27
What's the story
Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal (27) was found dead in a hotel room in Kochi on Saturday, October 17. Preliminary reports suggest he died of a heart attack. The young filmmaker made his directorial debut with the web series Kappi Squad, which started streaming on JioHotstar just days ago. He previously assisted on films like Nizhal, Madhuram, and Dakini.
Industry reaction
He got married in September
The filmmaker had recently gotten married in September after a six-year-long courtship.
JioStar Malayalam paid tribute to the late director, saying on Instagram, "You brought Kappi Squad to life. We wish we had more stories to share with you. Gone too soon. Forever remembered."
The caption read, "Some goodbyes come far too soon. Rest in peace, Belraj Kalarickal."
Series details
About 'Kappi Squad'
Kappi Squad stars Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, and Joel Joseph.
The show tells the story of four young people with entrepreneurial aspirations.
It is produced by Rahul Riji Nair, who previously worked with Kalarickal on projects like Dakini, Keedam, and Kho Kho.