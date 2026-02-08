'Young Sherlock' on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot
Amazon Prime Video is bringing Young Sherlock, a fresh take on the classic detective, on March 4.
Set in 1870s Oxford, the show follows a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes—messy, brilliant, and suddenly accused of murder—who stumbles into a global conspiracy.
Cast and crew of the show
Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads as Sherlock, with Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an, Donal Finn as Moriarty, and Joseph Fiennes as Silas Holmes.
The first two episodes are directed by Guy Ritchie (yes, that Guy Ritchie), who also produces.
Filming happened across the UK, Spain, and Wales from July 2024 to early 2025.
How to watch 'Young Sherlock?'
Young Sherlock streams only on Amazon Prime Video. Membership is $14.99/month or $139/year—but new users get a free 30-day trial.