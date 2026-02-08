'Young Sherlock' on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot

Cast and crew of the show

Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads as Sherlock, with Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an, Donal Finn as Moriarty, and Joseph Fiennes as Silas Holmes.

The first two episodes are directed by Guy Ritchie (yes, that Guy Ritchie), who also produces.

Filming happened across the UK, Spain, and Wales from July 2024 to early 2025.