Zee TV launches in Germany, Austria, Switzerland with German subtitles

Zee Entertainment UK has launched its flagship channel, Zee TV, marking a major step in European broadcasting and streaming. The channel is now available as a live FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channel on Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This strategic move not only expands Zee's global footprint but also ensures that viewers have access to authentic South Asian entertainment.

Accessibility boost Zee TV's German subtitles enhance accessibility and inclusivity The introduction of live 24/7 German subtitles on Zee TV is a game-changer for German-speaking viewers. This feature allows them to enjoy the channel's latest dramas, reality shows, and family entertainment offerings in their native language. The channel can be accessed exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in Germany on channel number 4210.

Regional synergy Zee TV complements existing Zee channels in the region Zee TV's launch in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland perfectly complements the existing popularity of Zee One and Zee5 in these regions. Both platforms have already established a strong fan base among South Asians and local mainstream audiences, including hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals who appreciate quality content. The addition of Zee TV is expected to further enhance this appeal.

