Zendaya to headline Alex Garland's untitled sci-fi film
What's the story
Hollywood actor Zendaya is set to star in an upcoming untitled science fiction film written and directed by Alex Garland for A24. The project will go on floors in 2027, Variety reported. While plot details are being kept under wraps, this marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24 after their successful ventures like Euphoria and The Drama.
Ongoing collaboration
More about the project
This film is part of Garland's ongoing partnership with A24, which has produced and distributed his previous works such as Ex Machina, Civil War, Men, and Warfare.
The studio is also behind his upcoming big-budget Elden Ring video game adaptation.
This project will feature actors Cailee Spaeny, Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, and Havana Rose Liu.
Career highlights
Zendaya's recent works and upcoming projects
Zendaya has had a successful 2026 with several high-profile projects.
She starred in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, a retelling of Homer's epic poem where she played Athena.
She also appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth Marvel film featuring her husband Tom Holland as Spider-Man.
In addition to these roles, she will be seen reprising her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.