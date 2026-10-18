Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 7 accused sent to 10-day custody
What's the story
A local court in Kolkata has remanded seven accused in the Durga Puja pandal stampede to 10 days of police custody. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, claimed the lives of 19 people. Those arrested include members of the organizing committee and others responsible for crowd control and security. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the incident.
Legal proceedings
Lawyers for some accused argued they were involved in rescue
The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, Bankshall, on Sunday afternoon.
The public prosecutor sought police custody, highlighting that their actions resulted in the loss of 19 lives and devastated many families.
However, lawyers for some accused argued that their clients were involved in rescue efforts and had no connection to the event organizers.
Ongoing probe
Investigators probing if loudspeaker announcement led to crowd movement
Investigators are now probing if a loudspeaker announcement and private security actions led to the sudden movement of the crowd.
Videos from the scene show conflicting instructions being given to visitors inside and outside the pandal.
A senior police officer said evidence collected so far suggests major organizational failures, including inadequate security arrangements and narrow entry gates.
Official response
WB CM announces compensation, jobs for victims' families
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and government jobs to the families of those killed in the stampede.
Each injured person will receive ₹5 lakh, with the state government bearing their medical expenses.
Adhikari has also ordered a fact-finding inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe the incident further.
Safety measures
Crowd-control measures tightened at other major puja venues
In light of the tragedy, the administration has tightened crowd-control measures at other major puja venues in Kolkata.
Organizers of Tala Pratyay, Alipore Sarbojanin, Chetla Agrani, and Ballygunge Sarbojonin have been asked to temporarily stop allowing visitors into their pandals.
The investigation continues as authorities seek to identify all those responsible for this tragic incident.