10 injured in bus-SUV-bike collision in Tamil Nadu
A serious accident on Kilpennathur Bypass Road near Tiruvannamalai left 10 people hurt this Friday afternoon.
After a 19-year-old on a two-wheeler suddenly crossed the road, an SUV hit the bus carrying about 40 passengers.
All the injured were rushed to hospital
Thanks to fast action from bystanders and other drivers, everyone injured—including the young rider, SUV driver, bus crew, and some passengers—was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors say all are now stable.
Police have launched an investigation into how it happened and managed to clear up traffic after about an hour's disruption.