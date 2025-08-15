51 foreign nationals detained at Hyderabad birthday bash
Cyberabad Police raided a birthday party at S K Natural Retreat in Moinabad on Thursday night, detaining 51 foreign nationals—mostly from Uganda—after finding several guests in a semi-conscious state from alleged intoxication.
Officers seized 90 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) without an excise license and loudspeakers used for the event.
Legal action against farmhouse owner
Attendees came from 11 countries, including Nigeria, and immigration officials are now checking their visa status.
Some guests with valid documents have already been released, but others remain under Restriction Orders from the Bureau of Immigration.
Police have also launched legal action against the farmhouse owner for breaking excise and police rules, and are investigating how the liquor got there.
Further steps depend on ongoing immigration checks and forensic results.