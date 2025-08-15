Delhi's new law gives parents right to veto fee hikes
Delhi's government has rolled out the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aiming to stop sudden or unfair fee increases in private schools.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Independence Day, the law now covers 1,700 schools—up from just 300—and officially took effect this August.
How the process works
At a recent "Parents' Town Hall," Education Minister Ashish Sood broke down how parents now have the right to veto proposed fee hikes.
Schools that raise fees without approval could be fined ₹1-10 lakh.
Some parents did share worries about how decisions will be audited and who gets a say on the committees, but overall, there's now a clear process: all fee proposals must be settled by September each year or they'll go to an appeals committee for review.