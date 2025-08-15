Delhi's new law gives parents right to veto fee hikes

How the process works

At a recent "Parents' Town Hall," Education Minister Ashish Sood broke down how parents now have the right to veto proposed fee hikes.

Schools that raise fees without approval could be fined ₹1-10 lakh.

Some parents did share worries about how decisions will be audited and who gets a say on the committees, but overall, there's now a clear process: all fee proposals must be settled by September each year or they'll go to an appeals committee for review.