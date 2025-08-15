Assam pushes back 21 illegal Bangladeshi migrants
Assam just pushed back 21 illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Sribhumi district this week, as part of an ongoing crackdown.
In the past two weeks alone, 58 people have been pushed back and more than 400 pushed back recently.
The Border Security Force and Assam Police have ramped up patrols along the Indo-Bangladesh border since political unrest began in Bangladesh last year.
Biometric checks and targeted operations
This isn't just about borders—illegal infiltration affects Assam's security and changes its social mix, which worries many locals.
To tackle this, authorities are using biometric checks and targeted operations to stop fake documents.
Since May 2025, over 300 people have been turned away at the border.
These efforts show how seriously Assam is taking its promise to keep things stable and safe for everyone living there.