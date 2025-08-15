Indian, Sri Lankan navies kick off SLINEX-12 in Colombo India Aug 15, 2025

Indian Navy ships INS Rana and INS Jyoti have just arrived in Colombo for the 12th Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), running from August 14 to 18, 2025.

This year's event marks 20 years of teamwork between the two navies, with SLINEX playing a big role in building trust and keeping regional waters safer since it began in 2005.