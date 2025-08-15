Indian, Sri Lankan navies kick off SLINEX-12 in Colombo
Indian Navy ships INS Rana and INS Jyoti have just arrived in Colombo for the 12th Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), running from August 14 to 18, 2025.
This year's event marks 20 years of teamwork between the two navies, with SLINEX playing a big role in building trust and keeping regional waters safer since it began in 2005.
What's on the agenda for SLINEX-12?
The exercise is split into two parts: a harbor phase (August 14-16) with cultural events, yoga, sports, and professional exchanges to help everyone connect, followed by a sea phase (August 17-18) packed with action—think gunnery drills, navigation tasks, boarding operations, and refueling at sea.
Strengthening ties
SLINEX is more than just military drills—it's about India and Sri Lanka working together for secure seas under India's MAHASAGAR policy.
With last year's edition held in Visakhapatnam, this ongoing partnership shows how both countries are staying committed to regional security and friendship.