Thieves steal former swimmer Bula Chowdhury's medals, Padma Shri replica
Former swimming champion Bula Chowdhury's house in Hooghly, West Bengal was broken into on Friday, with burglars making off with over 150 of her medals—including about 120 golds and even a replica of her Padma Shri.
Chowdhury found out thanks to a neighbor and discovered that some of her most memorable wins, like 10 golds from the South Asian Federation Games, were gone.
Police investigating the matter
Interestingly, the thieves left behind her Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Sports Award.
This isn't the first time she's faced something like this—her home was also robbed back in 2015. After that incident, police guards were posted but removed in 2021 during the pandemic.
Chowdhury has voiced frustration over security lapses leading to such losses. Police are now investigating.