Thieves steal former swimmer Bula Chowdhury's medals, Padma Shri replica India Aug 15, 2025

Former swimming champion Bula Chowdhury's house in Hooghly, West Bengal was broken into on Friday, with burglars making off with over 150 of her medals—including about 120 golds and even a replica of her Padma Shri.

Chowdhury found out thanks to a neighbor and discovered that some of her most memorable wins, like 10 golds from the South Asian Federation Games, were gone.