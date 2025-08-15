Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday in Chennai. He was 80. Ganesan had been undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital after suffering a severe head injury from a fall at his residence on August 8. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU for intensive monitoring and treatment.

National loss PM Modi mourns death of La Ganesan Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over Ganesan's death, calling him a "devout nationalist" who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He praised Ganesan for expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and his passion for Tamil culture. "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Political tributes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief over Ganesan's demise. He called him "deeply committed to public service and welfare of the people." Singh remembered Ganesan for dedicating his life to expanding the BJP's footprint in Tamil Nadu. "His contributions to the party and public life will always be remembered," he added.