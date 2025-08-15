Tamil Nadu: ₹3cr welfare aid on Independence Day
On August 15, 2025, Independence Day celebrations lit up Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.
The day mixed tradition—flag hoisting and tributes to freedom fighters—with real help for people: over ₹3 crore in welfare aid was given out across districts.
Standout moments included honoring hundreds of government staff and community members for their service.
Kids, community add to celebrations
It wasn't just about ceremonies—district officials handed direct support to nearly 250 people, with some getting recognized for going the extra mile.
Plus, kids from local schools brought energy with patriotic songs and dances.
It's a reminder that Independence Day here isn't only about remembering history—it's also about supporting the community today.