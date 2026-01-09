WPL: Nadine de Klerk shines with all-round performance versus MI

After picking up a four-fer with the ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women against Mumbai Indians in Match 1 of the Women's Premier League 2026, Nadine de Klerk hit a match-winning fifty. Her 4/26 from 4 overs helped RCB restrict MI to 154/6. And then, she hit an unbeaten 63 as RCB won after being 65/5 at one stage. Here are the details.

Bowling 4th RCB bowler with four-plus wickets in a WPL match Playing just her 2nd WPL match, de Klerk now owns six scalps at 10.26. She claimed her maiden four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is the fourth RCB Women bowler with four-plus wickets in a WPL match. She joined Ellyse Perry, Asha Shobhana and Shreyanka Patil (2). She is also the 2nd RCB Women bowler with 4-plus wickets in a match against MI after Perry.

Runs Batting feats attained by de Klerk De Klerk stood tall with a knock of 63* from 44 balls. She smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes, striking at 143.18. De Klerk is now the third RCB batter with a fifty-plus score against MI, joining Perry (2) and Smriti Mandhana (1). As per Cricbuzz, De Klerk now owns the highest WPL score while batting at 6 or lower, surpassing Chinelle Henry (62).

Do you know? An all-round feat for de Klerk in WPL As per Cricbuzz, de Klerk is now the 2nd player in WPL to clock 50+ runs & four+ wickets in a WPL match since Deepti Sharma 59 & 4/19 UPW vs DC, Delhi, 2024.