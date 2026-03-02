Did Tom Holland and Zendaya already get married?
What's the story
Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland have already tied the knot, if Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, is to be believed. The news was revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday. Roach said, "The wedding has already happened," adding teasingly, "You missed it." When asked if it was true, Roach confirmed with a laugh: "It's very true!" However, representatives for both stars have yet to comment on this development.
Engagement speculation
Engagement rumors sparked in 2025
Speculation about the couple's engagement first emerged at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. TMZ confirmed the news the next day, citing sources close to the couple. An insider told PEOPLE that Holland had been "wanting to propose [to Zendaya] for a while now," adding that he had always known she was "the one."
Confirmation moment
Holland confirmed engagement last year
In September 2025, Holland publicly confirmed their engagement by sweetly correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend during a panel event. The clip, which circulated on social media platform X, showed Holland laughing and clarifying: "Fiancée." The couple has been private about their relationship but has often spoken about the benefits of working together.
Professional partnership
On-screen chemistry and off-screen romance
Holland once said, "It's a saving grace. [It's the] best thing that's ever happened to me." Zendaya added, "You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him." The couple first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and went public with their relationship in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car. They have since appeared together in many films including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.