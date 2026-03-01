'Haiwaan' might release in August

Akshay's 'Haiwaan' non-theatrical rights sold for whopping ₹80cr: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:25 am Mar 01, 202611:25 am

What's the story

The much-awaited film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has reportedly sold its non-theatrical rights for a whopping ₹80 crore. The deal was confirmed by reliable sources to Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that the film is "hot in the market," with multiple bidders vying for its rights. With this sale, the makers have already recovered over 70% of their investment!