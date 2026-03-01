Akshay's 'Haiwaan' non-theatrical rights sold for whopping ₹80cr: Report
What's the story
The much-awaited film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has reportedly sold its non-theatrical rights for a whopping ₹80 crore. The deal was confirmed by reliable sources to Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that the film is "hot in the market," with multiple bidders vying for its rights. With this sale, the makers have already recovered over 70% of their investment!
Deal details
The source revealed the bidding process
The source told Bollywood Hungama, "Haiwaan is hot in the market, as multiple players were bidding to have it on their platform." "But the highest bid came from Sony Network, which gave the offer to buy satellite, digital and music rights for a sum of ₹80 crore." The deal further solidifies Kumar's market reputation as a bankable star.
Release strategy
Tentative release date of 'Haiwaan'
The source also revealed that the makers are planning a strategic release for Haiwaan, considering it is a high-concept thriller. They want to avoid releasing it during a crowded window, and the tentative timeline suggests an August 2026 release. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by KVN Productions, with a cameo appearance from Mohanlal.