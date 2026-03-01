YouTube to let you create new Shorts from existing ones

Along with the reimagination tool, YouTube is also testing another AI-powered feature. This one lets users insert items into a scene from a Short using custom or suggested prompts. The two features are part of the new capabilities being tested in the Shorts Remix menu, aimed at helping creators bring their ideas to life more effectively.

Attribution assurance

Linking back to original short

YouTube has assured that every Short created with these AI tools will link back to the original one. This way, creators can opt-out of having their Shorts eligible for these recreations, but doing so would also prevent traditional remixes. The company is currently testing this feature with English-speaking creators only.