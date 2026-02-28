Designer reveals how Rashmika-Vijay's wedding outfits were 'created with love'

Renowned designer Anamika Khanna has revealed the inspiration behind the traditional wedding outfits for actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna . She mentioned that the couple's brief was simple and natural. "I don't think I needed to incorporate their love story in the looks, it just came through so naturally," she told Hindustan Times. "The first time I met Vijay and Rashmika in person, I knew this was not staged or planned, it was all natural."

Designer's insight 'The brief initially came from them' Khanna added, "The brief initially came from them." "All we had to do was marry their vision with our research and the history we could incorporate into their outfits." "They were open to trying new things, which is how everything was decided from color to elements. What ultimately came through was a vision created with love."

Outfit details A look at the couple's outfits Mandanna's outfit was a rust, red, and gold embroidered saree that complemented Deverakonda's white dhoti paired with a red shawl. The couple also wore heavy gold jewelry. Mandanna opted for natural waves adorned with fresh mogras, keeping her makeup minimal with nude lips and dewy skin. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, on Thursday, which beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava traditions.

