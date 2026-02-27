AI data center will have a whopping 50,000 GPUs

Hyundai to invest over $6B in AI, robotics, renewable energy

By Mudit Dube 11:19 am Feb 27, 202611:19 am

Hyundai Motor Group has signed a deal with the South Korean government to invest around 9 trillion won ($6.26 billion) in an artificial intelligence (AI) data center, a robot manufacturing facility, and other developments in the country's western coastal region. The bulk of the investment, about 5.8 trillion won, will go into building an AI data center with a whopping 50,000 GPUs. This massive tech infrastructure is expected to bolster Hyundai's capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence.