How Samsung's new privacy display blocks shoulder surfing

Samsung has unveiled a revolutionary display technology, dubbed 'Privacy Display,' at the Galaxy S26 live event. The innovative tech aims to combat shoulder surfing by providing a privacy mode on an app-by-app basis. Unlike traditional privacy films that dim screens or make sharing information difficult, this new solution offers a more intelligent and adaptable way to protect user data on mobile devices.

Tech innovation How does the Privacy Display work? Samsung's new display technology relies on two types of pixels: narrow and wide. This innovative structure, called the Black Matrix, controls the light emitted from each pixel with precision. When privacy mode is activated, it narrows down the light path to only show what you want to see. In normal mode, a widened standard pixel works with narrow pixels for multidirectional light emission.

User control Customization options for privacy mode The Privacy Display feature also offers customization options, letting users choose specific apps or notifications to activate privacy mode. For example, you can set your messaging or banking app to always show in private mode while leaving other apps as they are. Samsung has also introduced a "maximum privacy protection" setting that further enhances the effect by dimming bright areas and highlighting darker ones for added security.

Launch details First device to feature Privacy Display The new display technology will first make its debut on the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone. The device also features an upgraded and faster AI, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Samsung had previously teased this innovative tech but didn't explain how it would work until Wednesday's event. The company demonstrated the feature live on stage with creator Miles Franklin showing how it works in real-time.

AI integration AI enhancements in Galaxy S26 series Along with the new display technology, Samsung has also added artificial intelligence (AI) features in its Galaxy S26 series. The phones come with a feature called Now Nudge that understands what's happening on-screen and offers context-aware suggestions. For instance, during a text conversation about an appointment, it may suggest "Open Calendar." The devices also support Google Gemini and Perplexity for more AI agent options.