Rashmika-Vijay host meals for media covering their wedding: Report

"Given the tight security, (media and paparazzi) are not being allowed anywhere close to the venue, but Vijay and Rashmika wanted to acknowledge their presence and make them a part of the celebration," a source close to the couple revealed regarding the heartfelt gesture. The meals started on Tuesday and will continue for all three days of the wedding festivities.

Wedding celebrations

The couple's team hosted a buffet meal for the media at a nearby hotel starting Tuesday, which marked the sangeet night. The same arrangement will be made on Wednesday and Thursday, as well. Deverakonda and Mandanna celebrated their sangeet with family and friends. As per reports, Deverakonda's mother gifted heirloom bangles to Mandanna as a symbol of welcome into the family. The couple's haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the traditional wedding on Thursday.