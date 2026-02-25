Rashmika-Vijay host meals for media covering their wedding: Report
What's the story
Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Thursday. As the pre-wedding festivities continue at ITC Mementos, the couple also arranged for lavish lunches and dinners for the paparazzi and media personnel covering their wedding, reported India Today. Despite wanting to keep their wedding private, they decided to acknowledge the presence of the media by hosting meals at a nearby hotel around the venue.
Media meals
Why the couple is hosting meals for the media
"Given the tight security, (media and paparazzi) are not being allowed anywhere close to the venue, but Vijay and Rashmika wanted to acknowledge their presence and make them a part of the celebration," a source close to the couple revealed regarding the heartfelt gesture. The meals started on Tuesday and will continue for all three days of the wedding festivities.
Wedding celebrations
Know more about the couple's wedding festivities
The couple's team hosted a buffet meal for the media at a nearby hotel starting Tuesday, which marked the sangeet night. The same arrangement will be made on Wednesday and Thursday, as well. Deverakonda and Mandanna celebrated their sangeet with family and friends. As per reports, Deverakonda's mother gifted heirloom bangles to Mandanna as a symbol of welcome into the family. The couple's haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the traditional wedding on Thursday.