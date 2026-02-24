Delhi HC: Ditching partner over 'kundali' mismatch post-intimacy punishable

The Delhi High Court observed that a man may face legal consequences for refusing to marry a woman on the grounds of horoscope mismatches after having established a sexual relationship with her. The court made the observation while denying bail to an accused in a rape case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Hindustan Times reported.

Legal implications Court's observation on horoscopes' mismatch Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the man's refusal to marry on the grounds of non-matching kundalis raises doubts about the genuineness of his promises. The court noted that if horoscope matching was important, it should have been settled before engaging in physical relations. The judge said such conduct could attract Section 69 of BNS, which deals with sexual relations induced by deceit or false assurance of marriage.

Case details Woman alleged long-term relationship with accused The case involved a woman who alleged she had a long-term relationship with the accused, who repeatedly assured her of marriage. She claimed he had assured her that their horoscopes matched and there were no obstacles to their marriage. The woman also said she withdrew an earlier complaint after receiving assurances of marriage from the accused and his family.

