Rob Reiner's son pleads not guilty to murdering his parents

Nick Reiner , son of acclaimed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of his parents. The couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14. The case has attracted significant public attention due to the family's prominence in the entertainment industry.

Court proceedings Reiner makes a brief appearance in court Reiner, 32, made a brief appearance before a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. He only spoke once during this appearance, to confirm a future hearing date set for April 29. He faces two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, charges that carry the possibility of life imprisonment without parole or even the death penalty, should prosecutors pursue capital punishment.

Crime scene Parents were found dead in December Rob, 78, and Singer Reiner, 68, were reportedly stabbed multiple times inside their Brentwood home in December. Paramedics responded to a medical aid call at the residence and found both victims dead from multiple sharp-force injuries. Reiner was arrested later that day near the University of Southern California and has been held without bail ever since.

Investigation details Investigators looking into family tensions as possible motive While a clear motive has not been publicly disclosed, reports suggest there were family tensions leading up to the murders. Investigators are looking into an argument that allegedly took place at a holiday gathering the night before the killings. However, officials have urged caution in drawing conclusions as the investigation is ongoing.

