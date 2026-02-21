Conan O'Brien breaks silence on Rob Reiner murder case

Hollywood is still reeling from the shocking double homicide of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was discovered dead at their Brentwood residence on December 14, 2025, just hours after attending a Christmas party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien . Their son, Nick Reiner , has been arrested for the murders. Now, O'Brien has finally spoken about this incident in a new interview with The New Yorker.

O'Brien's statement 'My wife and I were seeing them a lot...' O'Brien said, "I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them." "My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so - they were just such lovely people." "And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they're gone..." "I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there's no other word for it."

Legacy 'To have that voice go quiet in an instant...' O'Brien also reflected on Reiner's passion for social issues and how he used his voice to speak out. "And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there - and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend."

