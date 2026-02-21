Ranveer Singh threat case: Lookout circular issued against Harry Boxer

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra, also known as Harry Boxer , an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This development is part of an ongoing investigation into threats made against Bollywood actors. A threatening message demanding ₹20 crore as ransom was recently sent to actor Ranveer Singh on his manager's phone number. The voice note was sent via a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide the sender's network identity and location.

Investigation progress Statements have been recorded in this case The Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Singh's manager as part of the ongoing investigation. According to Mint, the police confirmed that the threatening audio clip has been sent to Punjab and Haryana for verification. The threats are believed to be part of a coordinated intimidation campaign against prominent figures in the film industry.

Case connection Links to the Rohit Shetty firing incident The threats are also believed to be connected to the January 31 firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The Bishnoi gang had earlier claimed responsibility for the shooting through a social media post. On February 17, the five accused arrested in Pune were produced before the MCOCA court (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) after their police custody expired. The court subsequently remanded them to police custody until February 23.

