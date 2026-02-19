Rohit Shetty's house shooting: Accused was promised ₹15L
What's the story
In a significant development in the case of the recent shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, it has been revealed that the accused, Deepak Sharma, was allegedly promised a sum of ₹15 lakh by an absconding suspect named Shubham Lonkar. According to CNN-News18, during questioning, police discovered that Sharma was instructed to merely fire gunshots outside Shetty's house. He had reportedly already received an advance payment of ₹50,000 for this act.
Financial difficulties
Shooter was in debt of ₹8 lakh
During the interrogation, Sharma confessed that he had agreed to shoot at Shetty's house for the money. He also disclosed that he is currently in debt to the tune of ₹8 lakh and was desperately in need of cash. To recall, five bullets were fired at Shetty's Juhu residence on January 31 night. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation found that a vehicle used in the shooting was procured from Pune.
Vehicle trail
Vehicle used in shooting sold for ₹30,000
The vehicle used in the shooting was owned by a Pune resident who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested suspects, for ₹30,000 a few days prior. Gayki and another suspect, Samarth Pomaji, then left the vehicle at a pre-arranged location in Juhu, Mumbai. The Crime Branch stated that the individuals who purchased this vehicle and arrived in Mumbai were unaware of the identity of the shooter.
Arrests made
Four men arrested in connection with case
The Special Task Force (STF) unit in Bahadurgarh, in coordination with Mumbai Police, had arrested four men in connection with the shooting and extortion case at Shetty's residence. The accused have been identified as Ritik Yadav, Sharma, Sunny, and Sonu. The case is linked to FIR No. 19/2026 registered at DCB CID Mumbai under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 37(1) & 37(2) of the MP Act, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
Custody details
Two separate groups are involved in the case
The five accused in the firing incident outside Shetty's house were produced before the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court. The Mumbai Police have sought their remand, stating that there are two separate groups involved in this case: one that consisted of seven people, including the shooter, and another that had five people who were transporting vehicles and weapons from Pune to Mumbai.