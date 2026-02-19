Gun used in Rohit Shetty's house firing recovered: Police

The Mumbai Police have recovered the weapon used in the recent firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence. The crime branch has sent the firearm to a forensic science laboratory for a ballistic test to confirm its involvement in the crime, reported PTI. This development comes after multiple assailants fired at least five rounds outside Shetty's house on February 1, triggering a major security alert in Mumbai.

Investigation progress 12 accused arrested so far The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch has so far arrested 12 accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma. A few days ago, six individuals were arrested from Haryana and Rajasthan. Before that, five individuals, Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23), and Asaram Fasale, were arrested. The crime was reportedly committed to harm Shetty and instill fear and supremacy.

Court proceedings Accused claimed police coerced him into signing a statement The five accused arrested in the firing case were produced at the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Tuesday after their police custody had expired. They were arrested in Pune. During the court proceedings, Sakat reportedly claimed that the police coerced him into signing a statement. On February 11, MCOCA was invoked as police suspected an organized crime syndicate's involvement in the attack.

Gang involvement Bullet hit glass of gym inside building At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-story building in the Juhu area on February 1. One bullet hit the glass of a gym inside the building. An official said that Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had claimed responsibility for the firing. The Indian Film & Television Directors's Association (IFTDA) has condemned the incident and written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding his intervention.

