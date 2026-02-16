6 more arrested in Rohit Shetty's house shooting case

In connection with the shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence, six more suspects have been arrested from Rajasthan. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently transporting them to the city, ANI reported on Monday morning. With these recent arrests, a total of 11 individuals have been apprehended in this case so far. The incident occurred on February 1 when assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's residence. While four accused were nabbed soon after, one more individual was arrested later .

Legal proceedings Defense advocate raised questions about weapon used in crime Earlier, five accused were presented before a special Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court last week. The court remanded them to police custody till Tuesday. After the invocation of MCOCA, defense advocate Ajinkya Mirgal raised questions about the weapon recovered from one of the accused, Swapnil Sakat. He said it was allegedly given to him by Praveen Lonkar, who has been in jail for over a year and a half for his involvement in Baba Siddique's murder case.

Investigation details MCOCA invoked as organized crime network suspected The Mumbai Police have invoked sections of the MCOCA, suspecting that an organized crime network is behind the attack on Shetty's residence. The police informed the court about a social media post that claimed responsibility for the incident. They also revealed that the accused communicated via the Signal app to maintain secrecy and are seeking additional deleted chats with Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar. Notably, an account associated with Lonkar took responsibility for the attack.

