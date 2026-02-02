Rohit Shetty house firing: Who's Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar?

Pune-based Shubham Lonkar, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang , has been named in the recent firing incident outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty 's Mumbai residence. A social media account linked to Lonkar and the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the incident and warned of more violence if their demands weren't met. Here's more about Lonkar.

Criminal history Accused in Baba Siddique's murder Lonkar is an accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. A shooter involved in the Siddique case, Shiv Kumar Gautam, had earlier revealed that Lonkar had been heavily influenced by "religion and nationalism." He added that he was influenced by Lonkar into targeting Siddique under the belief that it would be a "patriotic act."

Criminal upbringing His desire to join the Army Lonkar, who remains on the run, had also claimed responsibility on social media following Siddique's murder. He was arrested by the Akola Police in January 2024 for supplying arms. Messages were found between him and Bishnoi. However, he was later released on bail, reported Indian Express. During interrogation, Lonkar said he wanted to join the Army but failed a recruitment test in Jaisalmer in 2018-19, where he met a man named Bajra, who later introduced him to the Bishnoi gang.

Gang operations Brainwashing youngsters into becoming shooters Lonkar reportedly received arms training in Nepal and Azerbaijan under the Bishnoi gang's supervision. Once he returned to Pune, he ran a dairy business with his brother and allegedly brainwashed youngsters into becoming shooters when instructed. He was also questioned after the April 2024 firing outside Salman Khan's home, but was released for lack of evidence.

