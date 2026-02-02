Will Josh Hazlewood be available for T20 World Cup? 

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood may miss the early stages of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup due to an Achilles injury, as per ESPNcricinfo. He will continue his rehabilitation in Sydney instead of traveling with the team. Sean Abbott has been added as a traveling reserve for fast bowling cover. Despite being hopeful last month, Hazlewood's recovery has taken longer than expected, forcing this decision by Australia's selectors and medical staff.

Squad changes Abbott included as fast bowling cover Selector Tony Dodemaide explained the decision to keep Hazlewood in Sydney for now, saying it was more practical for him to continue rehabilitation at home. He also said that Abbott was included as a fast bowling cover in case of any last-minute issues. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, and Tim David will join the squad in Colombo on Tuesday after missing the Pakistan tour.

Information Hazlewood has been sensational in T20Is Notably, Hazlewood has been sensational in T20Is for the Aussies, claiming 79 wickets from just 60 matches at an economy rate of 7.47. As he happens to be the most experienced pacer in the squad, the Aussies would not want to lose his services.

Advertisement

Injury impact Hazlewood's absence a major blow for Australia Hazlewood was initially ruled out of the England series due to a hamstring strain, but later suffered an Achilles injury during rehabilitation. His absence from the T20 World Cup is a major blow for Australia, who have already lost Pat Cummins due to a back injury. Ben Dwarshuis has been added to the final 15-man squad following Cummins's absence.

Advertisement