Will Josh Hazlewood be available for T20 World Cup?
What's the story
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood may miss the early stages of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup due to an Achilles injury, as per ESPNcricinfo. He will continue his rehabilitation in Sydney instead of traveling with the team. Sean Abbott has been added as a traveling reserve for fast bowling cover. Despite being hopeful last month, Hazlewood's recovery has taken longer than expected, forcing this decision by Australia's selectors and medical staff.
Squad changes
Abbott included as fast bowling cover
Selector Tony Dodemaide explained the decision to keep Hazlewood in Sydney for now, saying it was more practical for him to continue rehabilitation at home. He also said that Abbott was included as a fast bowling cover in case of any last-minute issues. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, and Tim David will join the squad in Colombo on Tuesday after missing the Pakistan tour.
Information
Hazlewood has been sensational in T20Is
Notably, Hazlewood has been sensational in T20Is for the Aussies, claiming 79 wickets from just 60 matches at an economy rate of 7.47. As he happens to be the most experienced pacer in the squad, the Aussies would not want to lose his services.
Injury impact
Hazlewood's absence a major blow for Australia
Hazlewood was initially ruled out of the England series due to a hamstring strain, but later suffered an Achilles injury during rehabilitation. His absence from the T20 World Cup is a major blow for Australia, who have already lost Pat Cummins due to a back injury. Ben Dwarshuis has been added to the final 15-man squad following Cummins's absence.
Final lineup
Australia's final 15-man squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott (travelling reserve).