Union Budget 2026-27 approved by Cabinet ahead of presentation
What's the story
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Union Budget for 2026-27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth budget in the Lok Sabha. This will be the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term. The presentation comes amid global uncertainties and a slowdown in exports.
Presentation style
Budget to be presented in paperless format
Sitharaman has been known for her unique approach to budget presentations. In 2019, she had ditched the traditional leather briefcase used for carrying budget documents and instead opted for a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. This year too, the Union Budget will be presented in a paperless format, continuing the trend of digitalization initiated in previous years.