WhatsApp to show how many times channel updates were forwarded

WhatsApp has released a new version, 2.26.4.11, for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest update brings a feature that displays how many times a channel update has been forwarded. The capability is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

User benefits Channel admins can see how many times update was forwarded The new feature, dubbed "Statistics for forwarded channel updates," is designed to give channel admins valuable insights into their content. The number of times a channel update has been forwarded will appear next to the forward button, along with emojis used by followers to react. This data can help admins understand which content is most engaging and potentially encourage them to share similar posts for increased reach.

Access restrictions Currently, only admins can access this data It's important to note that this analytics tool is currently only available to channel admins. Followers are not able to see how many times a channel update has been forwarded, at least for now.

