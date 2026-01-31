WhatsApp to show how many times channel updates were forwarded
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new version, 2.26.4.11, for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest update brings a feature that displays how many times a channel update has been forwarded. The capability is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.
User benefits
Channel admins can see how many times update was forwarded
The new feature, dubbed "Statistics for forwarded channel updates," is designed to give channel admins valuable insights into their content. The number of times a channel update has been forwarded will appear next to the forward button, along with emojis used by followers to react. This data can help admins understand which content is most engaging and potentially encourage them to share similar posts for increased reach.
Access restrictions
Currently, only admins can access this data
It's important to note that this analytics tool is currently only available to channel admins. Followers are not able to see how many times a channel update has been forwarded, at least for now.
Privacy measures
How does WhatsApp track the forwards count?
When a channel update is forwarded in a chat, it is first encrypted end-to-end before being sent to the chosen recipients. This means that WhatsApp doesn't know who forwarded the channel update in chats or groups as it doesn't store this information. The number of forwards for each channel update is saved on the server and added to its total forwards count.