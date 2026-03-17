Timothée Chalamet's Oscar loss sparks debate on his 'arrogance'

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet , who was nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars, lost to Michael B Jordan (Sinners). This marks his third consecutive loss after previous nominations for Call Me By Your Name (2018) and A Complete Unknown (2025). Despite winning Golden Globe and Critics' Choice trophies earlier this awards season, he failed to clinch the coveted Oscar.

Industry insight Insider claimed, 'Three times at the rodeo, you'd hope...' A Hollywood insider told Page Six, "A backlash brewed against Chalamet because of his perceived 'arrogance,' saying 'he reeks of Oscar desperation.'" The source added, "Three times [losing] at the rodeo, you would hope he has some self-reflection." They also suggested that after a major project's failure, everyone involved should do a "post mortem."

Marketing approach 'This is supposed to be the best performance...' Reportedly, during the promotional campaign for Marty Supreme, Chalamet embodied his cocky character in the film. However, after receiving an Oscar nomination, he shifted to a more self-reflective approach. Another source added, "This is supposed to be the best performance, not a popularity contest." "Arguably, Timothée's performance as Marty was a better acting performance than Michael B. Jordan...but [Jordan is] a nice guy, and his heartfelt speech was great."

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