Aayush Sharma joins Junaid, Tamannaah in 'Ragini 3'

Actor Aayush Sharma has joined the cast of Ektaa Kapoor 's upcoming supernatural thriller, Ragini 3, reported Variety India. The film will also star Tamannaah Bhatia , Junaid Khan , and Nargis Fakhri. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is currently in pre-production with plans to start shooting in July 2026.

Casting details 'Ragini 3': Cast and storyline In Ragini 3, Bhatia will be seen in two romantic storylines with Sharma and Khan. Fakhri will portray a police officer in the film. The movie is a rebranding of the popular Ragini MMS franchise, which was known for its horror-erotic content. However, this new installment will focus more on supernatural elements than eroticism.

Production challenges Production updates and release timeline The production of Ragini 3 was initially scheduled to begin in January, but was delayed due to a scheduling conflict with its original director, Sahir Raza's commitments to a Netflix series. Ghosh later took over the direction, bringing the project back on track. The film is now progressing smoothly and is expected to hit theaters later this year.

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