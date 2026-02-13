'Ragini 3' announced with Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan onboard
What's the story
Balaji Motion Pictures is on track with Ragini 3, a date-night horror film starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan, according to Bollywood Hungama. The movie will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, known for films like Veere Di Wedding. This marks another collaboration between Ghosh and Balaji Motion Pictures after their previous successful ventures Veere... and Freddy.
Film details
'Ragini 3': A date-night horror film
Ragini 3 is being described as a "gripping date night horror" film that will offer "thrills, humor, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment." The film's scale has reportedly been raised to new heights with this association, making it one of the most anticipated movies in the genre. It also marks a new on-screen pairing with Bhatia and Khan. Further details about the project are still under wraps.
Career updates
Career updates of the lead actors
Bhatia was last seen in Odela 2, a sequel to Odela Railway Station. She will next be seen in Vvan, where she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated for release in 2026. Meanwhile, Khan made his acting debut as a lead with Maharaj and later had his first theatrical release with the romantic comedy Loveyapa in 2025. He will next appear alongside Sai Pallavi in Ek Din, which is being produced by his father, Aamir Khan.