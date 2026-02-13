'Ragini 3' announced with Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan onboard

Ragini 3 is being described as a "gripping date night horror" film that will offer "thrills, humor, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment." The film's scale has reportedly been raised to new heights with this association, making it one of the most anticipated movies in the genre. It also marks a new on-screen pairing with Bhatia and Khan. Further details about the project are still under wraps.

Career updates of the lead actors

Bhatia was last seen in Odela 2, a sequel to Odela Railway Station. She will next be seen in Vvan, where she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated for release in 2026. Meanwhile, Khan made his acting debut as a lead with Maharaj and later had his first theatrical release with the romantic comedy Loveyapa in 2025. He will next appear alongside Sai Pallavi in Ek Din, which is being produced by his father, Aamir Khan.