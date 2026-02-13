'O'Romeo' sells 1L+ tickets in advance; looks at ₹6cr opening
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's latest film, O'Romeo, hit theaters on Friday. While Day 1 box office numbers are yet to come, it has reportedly sold over one lakh tickets in advance booking. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and marks Kapoor's fourth collaboration with the acclaimed director. According to a Sacnilk report, the film has already raked in ₹3.05 crore through advance bookings alone.
Box office boost
Major cities driving film's advance booking success
The film's advance booking success has reportedly been driven by major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur. The report further states that when blocked seats are included in the count, the total earnings from advance bookings could double to a whopping ₹5.9 crore! So, we can expect an opening well over ₹6 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about 'O'Romeo'
The film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. Reportedly, Bhatia and Massey didn't charge any fees for their roles in the film. O'Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie also features original music by Bhardwaj with two songs sung by Arijit Singh.