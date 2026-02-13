'O'Romeo' is out in theaters now

'O'Romeo' sells 1L+ tickets in advance; looks at ₹6cr opening

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:05 am Feb 13, 202611:05 am

What's the story

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's latest film, O'Romeo, hit theaters on Friday. While Day 1 box office numbers are yet to come, it has reportedly sold over one lakh tickets in advance booking. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and marks Kapoor's fourth collaboration with the acclaimed director. According to a Sacnilk report, the film has already raked in ₹3.05 crore through advance bookings alone.