'Dear Algo': Threads' new feature lets users customize their feed

Meta-owned social media platform, Threads , has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called "Dear Algo." The innovative tool allows users to customize their feeds by specifying what content they want to see more or less of. To use the feature, all you have to do is post "Dear Algo" followed by your preference on a public thread.

Feature functionality How the feature works The "Dear Algo" feature works by adjusting your feed for three days after you make a request. For instance, if you're interested in popular podcasts, you can post "Dear Algo, show me more posts about podcasts." The community aspect of this feature is that other users can see your requests and even repost them to apply the same changes to their own feeds.

Competitive edge 'Dear Algo' gives Threads an edge over competitors The "Dear Algo" feature gives Threads a unique edge over its competitors by offering a level of personalization that isn't available on rival platforms. While platforms like X and Bluesky have a 'Not Interested' button for user preferences, this new feature takes it up a notch. It could also make Threads feel more real-time, something X has historically been known for.

Global rollout Availability and usage trends The "Dear Algo" feature is currently available for users in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Threads plans to expand its availability to more countries in the future. The launch of this innovative tool comes after a Similarweb report showed that Threads has overtaken X in daily mobile usage.

