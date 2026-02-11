What's stalling Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Ragini MMS 3'?
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film Ragini MMS 3 has hit a roadblock even before it could begin production. The film has been indefinitely put on hold due to the abrupt removal of its director, Sahir Raza, reported Variety India. Raza was supposed to direct the third installment of the popular Ragini MMS franchise, but scheduling conflicts with his other commitments have forced him out of the project.
Details
Here's why Raza was removed from the film
Raza, who has previously directed web shows like The Married Woman and Doctors, is currently serving as the showrunner on a Netflix series. A recent mandate from the OTT platform requires him to be present on set every day. This requirement has created a scheduling conflict with Ragini MMS 3, leading to his removal. The team is now actively looking for a replacement director, but production seems unlikely to begin soon.
Film's direction
Can this delay cause Bhatia to walk out?
Ragini MMS 3 aims to revamp the franchise by shifting its narrative focus from erotic elements to supernatural scares. Bhatia was signed on as the lead last September and remains committed to the venture. However, with production stalled, sources told the portal that she has also started exploring alternative opportunities to maintain her busy schedule. Separately, Bhatia will be seen in Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra on May 15, 2026.