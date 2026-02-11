What's stalling Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Ragini MMS 3'? 

Details

Here's why Raza was removed from the film

Raza, who has previously directed web shows like The Married Woman and Doctors, is currently serving as the showrunner on a Netflix series. A recent mandate from the OTT platform requires him to be present on set every day. This requirement has created a scheduling conflict with Ragini MMS 3, leading to his removal. The team is now actively looking for a replacement director, but production seems unlikely to begin soon.