Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin amid Naravane memoir row  

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India amid a row surrounding the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. "Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," it said. The notice comes a day after Rahul Gandhi , who tried to read what he said were contents from the memoir in Parliament last week, pointed to an old tweet from 2023 by Naravane that said the book was available.

Gandhi What Gandhi said "The point I am making is - either Naravane is lying or it is Penguin....I don't think the former Army chief will lie...Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, 'Please buy my book in 2023.' I believe Naravane...over Penguin," Gandhi told reporters. He went on to claim again that Naravane must have made certain statements in his book that are inconvenient for the Centre and the prime minister.

Publisher's statement No copies of the book have been published: PRHI Before Gandhi's claim, Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the book's publisher, had denied that any copies had been published or made available to the public. In a statement, PRHI said, "We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India."

Copyright notice PRHI warns against unauthorized copies PRHI has also warned that any copies of the book, Four Stars of Destiny, in circulation, whether in print or digital form, are infringing on their copyright. They have threatened legal action against unauthorized dissemination of the book. In another statement, the publisher said, "an announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing... a book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase."

