Facebook's new AI tool lets you animate profile photos

Facebook is introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance user experience. The latest update will allow users to animate their profile pictures and restyle Stories and Memories. It will also let you add animated backgrounds to text posts, making them more eye-catching in the feed. The move is part of Meta 's strategy to make Facebook more culturally relevant again.

Feature details How to animate your profile picture The animated profile picture feature will let you add motion to a still photo using some preset types of animations. These include "natural, party hat, confetti, wave, and heart," according to Meta. The company recommends using a photo that shows one person looking at the camera with their face clearly visible and not holding anything. More animation options will be added throughout the year.

AI enhancement Restyle stories or memories To restyle Stories or Memories, users can tap on the Restyle button and either type out their desired changes or choose from Meta's pre-set options like "anime" or "low-poly." This feature leverages AI technology to give users more control over how they want their content to look. It is another step in Meta's efforts to improve user experience on Facebook.

