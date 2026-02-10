Chappell Roan leaves Wasserman over Epstein files mention

American pop star Chappell Roan has left Wasserman Music, citing concerns over leadership after CEO Casey Wasserman's name appeared in emails from the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, confirmed her decision on Monday via an Instagram Story , stressing, "No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

Industry impact Roan's exit amid growing exodus from Wasserman Music Roan's departure is one of the most high-profile exits from Wasserman Music since renewed scrutiny followed the release of Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice. The agency, one of the largest talent agencies in the global music business, has represented hundreds of high-profile artists across genres including Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, SZA, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Tyler The Creator.

Artist exodus Other artists have also left the agency Roan's exit follows similar moves by other artists. The band Wednesday announced it had parted ways with Wasserman. Artists such as Beach Bunny, Water From Your Eyes, and Salute have publicly called for Casey Wasserman to resign. A group of music agents reportedly threatened to resign if there was no leadership change at the agency. In 2024, another pop star, Billie Eilish, left the agency when the executive battled a different sex scandal.

Ongoing fallout The controversy surrounding Casey Wasserman The controversy stems from emails released as part of the US Justice Department's disclosure of materials linked to Epstein. The documents include correspondence involving Wasserman and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, dating back to the early 2000s. A number of "flirty" emails have been released from a time when Wasserman was married. Notably, Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year sentence.

