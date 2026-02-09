Fahadh Faasil confirms playing villain in Mohanlal-Mammootty's 'Patriot'
What's the story
Fahadh Faasil has revealed that he will be the antagonist in the Malayalam thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film, which also stars superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, will release worldwide on April 23. At a recent event, Faasil confirmed his role and also shared news about a sequel to his blockbuster film Aavesham. Faasil said, "Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, (in) 2027 or 2028."
Production progress
Meanwhile, Mohanlal has finished dubbing for his part
The makers of Patriot recently confirmed that Mohanlal has finished dubbing for his role in the film. They shared a video clip of him giving a thumbs-up sign after completing the dubbing. The production team had earlier announced that they wrapped up filming on January 4, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of all the stars on set.
Cast and teaser
Teaser of 'Patriot' hinted at a program called Periscope
The film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. The teaser released last year raised fans' expectations. It featured Mammootty's voice saying, "They are going to bring social score to people." Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, says: "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?" The teaser hints at a program called Periscope with Boban playing a character named Daniel.