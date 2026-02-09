'Patriot' releases on April 23

Fahadh Faasil confirms playing villain in Mohanlal-Mammootty's 'Patriot'

Fahadh Faasil has revealed that he will be the antagonist in the Malayalam thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film, which also stars superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, will release worldwide on April 23. At a recent event, Faasil confirmed his role and also shared news about a sequel to his blockbuster film Aavesham. Faasil said, "Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, (in) 2027 or 2028."